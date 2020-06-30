Here's What's Really Going On Between Tyler Cameron and Model Jilissa Ann Zoltko

A summer romance may be starting to blossom in the sunshine state.
Over the weekend, Bachelor Nation started talking once fan accounts spotted fan-favorite Tyler Cameron enjoying lunch with model Jilissa Ann Zoltko and riding in the same car together.
And with the pair following each other on Instagram, eyebrows are being raised and questions are being asked as to whether or not Tyler found a special lady.
So what's really going on between these two?! For now, it's far too early to say.
"Tyler and Jilissa initially connected through social media. Tyler definitely showed interest in her and made a joke about coming out to Jupiter, Florida to visit him since she lives in Miami," a source shared with E! News exclusively. "Jilissa took him up on it and they have been hanging out these last few days."
Our source describes it as "casual" but points out that the twosome is "definitely into each other."
"They have been hanging out at his house with his friend Matt and have been doing normal things like going on the boat, going out to eat and hanging out at the house," our source shared. "Tyler and Jilissa have good chemistry and make each other laugh. There's a strong flirtation between them but Tyler doesn't want anything serious."
For those wanting to learn more about Jilissa, the Miami resident's Instagram profile states she is a model and law student. And with more than 700,000 followers, it's safe to call her an influencer.
Before fans start shipping this couple or making assumptions, we can't help but point out Tyler's interview on E!'s The Rundown back in May.
When asked by Erin Lim why he's not jumping into the dating game, Tyler explained his mindset.
"I am dating nobody right now,"he shared. "I've had a lot going on in my life lately. My mom passed. We have this whole quarantine going on, so who the heck can date right now?"
He added, "My main goal right now is focusing on my little brothers, taking care of them and getting them where they need to be. I know I'll be able to get through all this, but my youngest brother… He's 20-years-old. He's a baby."