Here's What's Really Going On Between Tyler Cameron and Model Jilissa Ann Zoltko

A summer romance may be starting to blossom in the sunshine state.

Over the weekend, Bachelor Nation started talking once fan accounts spotted fan-favorite Tyler Cameron enjoying lunch with model Jilissa Ann Zoltko and riding in the same car together.

And with the pair following each other on Instagram, eyebrows are being raised and questions are being asked as to whether or not Tyler found a special lady.

So what's really going on between these two?! For now, it's far too early to say.

"Tyler and Jilissa initially connected through social media. Tyler definitely showed interest in her and made a joke about coming out to Jupiter, Florida to visit him since she lives in Miami," a source shared with E! News exclusively. "Jilissa took him up on it and they have been hanging out these last few days."

Our source describes it as "casual" but points out that the twosome is "definitely into each other."