Lili Reinhart Apologizes For Posing Topless in Breonna Taylor Call For Justice

Lili Reinhart is speaking out.
On Tuesday, the Riverdale star took to Twitter to address the backlash she has received for sharing a risqué photo of herself, which was done in an effort to call for justice for Breonna Taylor, a 26-year-old EMT worker who was killed by police in March. In the since-deleted picture, Reinhart can be seen posing topless and captioned the image, "Now that my sideboob has gotten your attention, Breonna Taylor's murderers have not been arrested. Demand justice."
Apologizing for the post, Reinhart began, "I've always tried to use my platform for good. And speak up about things that are important to me. I also can admit when I make a mistake and I made a mistake with my caption. It was never my intent to insult anyone and I'm truly sorry to those that were offended."
"I've tried very hard to be honest on my IGTV lives that I'm still learning and trying to be better," she continued. "But I understand that my caption came off as tone deaf. I truly had good intentions and did not think it through that it could come off as insensitive."
In recent weeks, the Hustlers star has shared her support for the Black Lives Matter movement with fans. Encouraging her followers to take a stand against racial injustice, she has provided links to resources that help give back to the cause.
"I want to say that I am ashamed of the racism that exists in this country," she tweeted on June 1. "We are taught to look at our police officers as helpful and friendly when we learn about 'leaders' in elementary school. Our 'leaders' have failed us today."
She also came to the defense of her Riverdale co-star Vanessa Morgan Kopech after Morgan had spoken out about being "used as a sidekick" on the hit CW drama in an effort to bring awareness to how "black people are portrayed in media."
"Tired of how black people are portrayed in media, tired of us being portrayed as thugs, dangerous or angry scary people," Morgan wrote on Twitter. "Tired of us also being used as side kick non dimensional characters to our white leads. Or only used in the ads for diversity but not actually in the show. It starts with the media."
Showing her support, Reinhart replied, "We love you, V. And support you 10000%."
Earlier this month while spreading awareness for the LGBTQ+ For #BlackLivesMatter protest, she came out as bisexual.
"Although I've never announced it publicly before, I am a proud bisexual woman," she wrote on her Instagram Stories. "And I will be joining this protest today. Come join."