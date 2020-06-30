JoJo Siwa Returns to Blonde After Brunette Hair Transformation

Jojo Siwa has changed up her hair once again.
Just days after revealing that she had dyed her brunette, the viral star unveiled another shocking hair transformation on social media. Taking to Instagram, Siwa shared that she had returned to her signature blonde strands and showed off her sun kissed locks in a selfie.
"brown hair was fun," she captioned the snapshot, where she can be seen sporting her lighter strands in her famous high ponytail-oversized unicorn bow combo. "but blonde is my thing!!!"
Some fans were upset to see the Dance Moms alum part ways with her dark ‘do. In the comments section, one fan wrote, "aweee loved it but your beautiful no matter what." Another wrote, "Nooooo it looked better brown." Shocked by the quick turnaround, another commented, "how did you just go from blonde to brunette to blonde again in like 2 [minutes]?"
This isn't the first time that Siwa has switched up her looks.
In the past, the 17-year-old has played around with various hairstyles. Back in May, she ditched her ponytail for her "Wipe It Down" TikTok video. Beginning the video with a bedazzled jacket and her go-to ponytail and hair bow, Siwa quickly changed into a more laidback outfit and let down her long blonde strands, giving fans a sneak peek at her off-duty look.
One month prior, she also let down her ponytail after receiving a comment from a fan asking her to "dress normal for a day." Per their request, she traded her sparkly wardrobe for a relaxed t-shirt and decided to embrace her hair's natural curls instead of wearing her go-to updo.
While her ponytail has become a staple style for Siwa, she has admitted that her it isn't necessarily the easiest to pull off. During an Instagram Live, she shared that it leaves her in pain sometimes, telling fans, "Yes, actually it can. It doesn't all the time, but some days I'm like, 'Oh! My head hurts so bad.'"
The Nickelodeon star also opened up how she deals with social media trolls, adding, "It's hard, you know, when I see people commenting things. But I've trained myself to look at it from a comedy angle, and I have the best friends and the best family ever. So, that's all that matters."