JoJo Siwa Returns to Blonde After Brunette Hair Transformation

Jojo Siwa has changed up her hair once again.

Just days after revealing that she had dyed her brunette, the viral star unveiled another shocking hair transformation on social media. Taking to Instagram, Siwa shared that she had returned to her signature blonde strands and showed off her sun kissed locks in a selfie.

"brown hair was fun," she captioned the snapshot, where she can be seen sporting her lighter strands in her famous high ponytail-oversized unicorn bow combo. "but blonde is my thing!!!"



Some fans were upset to see the Dance Moms alum part ways with her dark ‘do. In the comments section, one fan wrote, "aweee loved it but your beautiful no matter what." Another wrote, "Nooooo it looked better brown." Shocked by the quick turnaround, another commented, "how did you just go from blonde to brunette to blonde again in like 2 [minutes]?"

This isn't the first time that Siwa has switched up her looks.