Watch Juliette's New Boyfriend Sam Make His Siesta Key Debut After Breakup With Alex

"I'm ready for a good guy," Juliette Porter says in our exclusive sneak peek of Siesta Key.

The ladies are all in agreement. "Let's find you somebody," Chloe says.

Enter Sam.

"I used to have a huge crush on Sam, like a couple of years ago," Juliette admits in the exclusive sneak peek below.

They were playing corn hole together earlier and…were there sparks?

"Sam's been friends with all of us forever. He's super hot and really sweet, but considering he's one of Alex's good friends, he's always been off limits," Juliette says. "Alex is out of the picture now and I'm done factoring him in on my decisions. Game on, bitches."