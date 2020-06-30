Read MLB Star Ian Desmond's Moving Message About Why He's Sitting Out of The 2020 Season

Ian Desmond has an important announcement to make.

Taking to Instagram, the Colorado Rockies outfielder told fans that he will not be participating in the 2020 MLB season due to coronavirus concerns. In his message, Desmond explained that his decision came from his vision of revamping his hometown Little League team in Sarasota, Fla. after discovering that the organization was "not in great shape" and wanting to be closer to home for his family's sake.

"The COVID-19 pandemic has made this baseball season one that is a risk I am not comfortable taking," he shared. "But that doesn't mean I'm leaving baseball behind for the year. I'll be right here, at my old Little League, and I'm working with everyone involved to make sure we get Sarasota Youth Baseball back on track. It's what I can do, in the scheme of so much. So, I am."

He continued, "With a pregnant wife and four young children who have lots of questions about what's going on in the world, home is where I need to be right now."