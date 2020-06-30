Racial JusticeVanderpump RulesShop E!E! Turns 30

WeWoreWhat's Summer New Arrivals at Macy's Are Totally Instagrammable and Selling Out Fast

Shop pieces in blogger Danielle Bernstein's signature style.
By Holly Passalaqua, Carolin Lehmann Jun 30, 2020 4:00 PMTags
E-Comm: Danielle Bernstein x Macy'sMacy's

Danielle Bernstein has done it again: You'll want to snatch up every single piece from her summer new arrivals at Macy's. It can't be denied that the WeWoreWhat fashion blogger has an eye for design—and an eye for the Instagrammable.

"The second collection for Macy's was easy summer pieces that mixed feminine romance with casual garden vibes," she exclusively tells E!. "The summer line features cute sets and vintage inspired dresses that can be mixed and matched with each other and into the rest of your wardrobe."

Bernstein has kept the Black Lives Matter movement in mind with the launch her fashion collection during these uncertain times.

"To address BLM during this launch we pledged 100% of our marketing dollars towards Black female creators and models, and took the 15% pledge created by Aurora James to continue this initiative going forward," she says.

Below, shop our favorite finds from the WeWoreWhat summer launch. Many styles are available in plus sizes too. But hurry! It's all selling out fast.

Check Out WeWoreWhat's Collection at Macy's Before It Sells Out

Danielle Bernstein Solid Organza Puff-Sleeve Mini Dress

Danielle Bernstein is known for her puff sleeves, and this organza dress is a prime example of a puff sleeve done right. Wear it on a date or to a dressy dinner.

$99
Macy's

Danielle Bernstein Plus Size Poplin Midi Dress

This flattering dress has a soft vintage floral print and feminine puffed sleeves. 

$99
(plus) Macy's
$99
(standard) Macy's

Danielle Bernstein Plus Size Blazer

We're obsessed with the ring closure on this suit blazer. You can also purchase matching suit pants.

$99
Macy's
$99
(standard) Macy's

Danielle Bernstein Biker Shorts

The biker shorts trend is still going strong and these have a cool exposed zipper. They're also available in two other colors.

$69
(standard) Macy's
$69
(plus) Macy's

Danielle Bernstein Smocked Tank Top in Sage

We're obsessed with the sage hue of this smocked tank with tie straps. It's available in two other shades, too.

$49
Macy's

Danielle Bernstein Satin Midi Dress

This slip midi dress has delicate covered buttons down the front that we love.

$99
(standard) Macy's
$99
(plus) Macy's

Danielle Bernstein Solid Mini Slip Dress in Sage

This sexy mini has a low back and square neckline. You can also buy it in white or blue.

$89
Macy's

Danielle Bernstein Printed Organza Puff-Sleeve Mini Dress in Vintage Floral

This sweet organza mini has a bow in the back and comes in a vintage floral print. It accentuates your waist perfectly.

$99
Macy's

Danielle Bernstein Cropped Puff-Sleeve Top in Black

We love the deep V-neck and covered button details of this puff-sleeve crop top. It's also available in a baby blue.

$49
Macy's

Danielle Bernstein Babydoll Ruffle Tank Top

If you're looking for a comfy summer top, look no further. This breezy tank has a feminine ruffle down the front.

$49
Macy's

Danielle Bernstein Solid Lace-Inset Midi Dress

We're obsessed with the sheer lace inlays on this midi dress

$99
Macy's

Danielle Bernstein Solid Handkerchief Top

These handkerchief tops come in an array of colors and will become your go-to this summer. They tie in the back.

$49
Macy's

