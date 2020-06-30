Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams Give Update On Their Wedding Plans Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Wells had previously revealed that the couple had paused planning their wedding during an interview with Access Hollywood in May.
"There are no wedding plans," he said. "I think the thought was that we would originally start thinking about that around this time and now that this is happening, you know, what's the point of even trying to get something solidified with everything being just so up in the air?"
As he continued, Wells ruled out having a Zoom wedding but said that he was open to having a more intimate ceremony. He added, "If it lasts really, really long, I think then we would do like a really small backyard thing."
Hyland even joked that she and Adams were going to get married at city hall while wishing her fiancé a happy birthday on Instagram.
"2020 has not gone the way we thought it would but my love for you is at least one thing that will never change," she wrote. "Who knows, maybe we'll get married at city hall and use this picture as our announcement... I love you more than words can say. To Pluto and Back Baby. Happy Birthday."
Before the pandemic, Adams shared how the wedding planning was going during his visit to E!'s digital series Just the Sip.
"Now I think we will start figuring out all that stuff out," he shared with Justin Sylvester. "[Hyland] was working so much and I was working a lot where we weren't able to focus in on that but now that she has some time off, we'll be able to get some things together."