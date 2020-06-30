Why Chris Pine Just Became Fans’ Favorite Chris

The Internet can't get enough of Chris Pine.

Over the weekend, the Wonder Woman: 1984 star became the Internet's favorite Chris after he was spotted out and about in Los Angeles. Pictures from Pine's outing show him carrying a brown paper shopping bag from Skylight Books, an L.A.-based independent bookstore, and donning a denim jacket, navy shorts and a grey tee, which he accessorized with a medical mask. He even had a sweet moment with paparazzi by pretending to click a camera in their direction.

Delighted to see Pine supporting a local business and being conscientious about wearing a mask amid the pandemic, fans were quick to celebrate to jump on the Team Pine bandwagon via Twitter.

"Chris Pine proving men who read and wear a mask are smokin' hot! Let's see some other #HotMenWearMasks," one fan wrote, followed by another who tweeted, "chris pine really pulled ahead and became the best chris, it happened so slowly I didn't even notice it was happening."