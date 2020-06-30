JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers Almost Broke Up After The Bachelorette

Related : "Bachelorette's" Jordan Rodgers Re-Proposes to JoJo Fletcher

JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers' journey hasn't always been rosy.

In fact, the couple—who met and got engaged on The Bachelorette in 2016—has admitted that they nearly called it quits after appearing on the reality dating series. While on Monday night's The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons — Ever!, the stars, who are still together and going strong, reflected on the highs and lows of their relationship.

"Our first year after the show was very difficult," JoJo, 29, shared. "We went through a lot of different struggles."

The real estate developer added, "There was a point in that first year where it was like, 'Woah, can we even do this?'"

Jordan, 31, went on to explain, "We sat down together and we were like, 'We love each other, but is that enough right now?' It was a fork in the road and we chose to stay together and we're better for it, but it was not easy."