The Best EOFY Sales On Right Now

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from some of your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
It's the most wonderful time of the year!
No, it's not Christmas yet, but it is one of Australia's BIGGEST shopping events – the mid-year or EOFY sales.
There is no better time to spice up your wardrobe than the end of financial year.
With tax-return time right around the corner, some of our favourite Australian retailers and brands are slashing their prices for a limited time only.
Whether you need a new accessory or a whole new wardrobe, this list will have you balling on a budget. Skip the line-ups, grab a coffee, start clicking and of course, count your savings!
ASOS
Deal: Up to 70 per cent off men's and women's fashion.
Code: No code required – discount applied onsite.
Camilla and Marc
Deal: Over 50 per cent off select styles plus an extra 20 per cent off sale.
Code: Use code EXTRA for a further 20 per cent off sale.
Catch.com.au
Deal: Sale include 25% off Beats Bluetooth In-Ear Earphones, 10% off NutriBullet Blender Set, 30% off Calvin Klein Wallets.
Code: No code required – discount applied onsite.
Cotton On
Deal: Up to 50 to 70 per cent on select items.
Code: No code required – discount applied onsite.
Lorna Jane
Deal: Up to 60 per cent off selected items.
Code: No code required – discount applied onsite.
Michael Kors
Deal: Huge sales on select handbags, clothing, shoes, accessories and men's fashion.
Code: No code required – discount applied onsite.
Net-A-Porter
Deal: Up to 50 per cent off a huge range of women's fashion, shoes, handbags, fine jewellery and more.
Code: No code required – discount applied onsite.
Stylerunner
Deal: Up to 60 per cent off select items.
Code: No code required – discount applied onsite.
The Iconic
Deal: Up to 80 per cent off thousands of styles across The Iconic's women's, men's and kid's departments.
Code: No code required – discount applied onsite.
The Outnet
Deal: Up to 70 per cent off selected styles.
Code: No code required – discount applied onsite.
Boohoo
Deal: 50 per cent off everything.
Code: No code required – discount applied onsite.
Country Road
Deal: Up to 50 per cent off select styles and a further 20 percent off childrenswear.
Code: No code required – discount applied onsite.
Farfetch
Deal: Over 1,000 pieces up to 60 per cent off.
Code: No code required – discount applied onsite.
General Pants Co
Deal: Up to 60 per cent off select styles with a further 50 per cent off.
Code: No code required – discount applied onsite.
Levi's
Deal: Up to 30 per cent off select styles.
Code: No code required – discount applied onsite.
Myer
Deal: Up to 50 per cent off a range of women's fashion, shoes, handbags, childrenswear and homewares. Plus, daily deals so be sure to check back in to their site.
Code: No code required – discount applied onsite.
Nasty Gal
Deal: 60 per cent off absolutely everything – even sale.
Code: No code required – discount applied onsite.
Seed Heritage
Deal: Up to 50 per cent off all sale stock, plus an additional 40 per cent off sale.
Code: No code required – discount applied onsite.
White Fox Boutique
Deal: Up to 80 per cent off select styles.
Code: No code required – discount applied onsite.
Witchery
Deal: Up to 70 per cent off a large range of sale stock.
Code: No code required – discount applied onsite.
Nike
Deal: Up to 50 per cent off a large range of mens and women's apparel.
Code: No code required – discount applied onsite.
Nine West
Deal: On top of Nine West's large range of sales stock, the shoe store is taking an additional 20 per cent off sale styles.
Code: No code required – discount applied onsite.
Wittner
Deal: Up to 60 per cent off selected styles, plus an additional 20 per cent off.
Code: No code required – discount applied onsite.
Adore Beauty
Deal: Up to 35 per cent off selected brands, plus receive a mystery goodie bag on orders over $110 (while stocks last).
Code: Use code SURPRISE for mystery goodie bag.
Charlotte Tilbury
Deal: Up to 22 per percent off a select range of makeup and skincare kits.
Code: No code required – discount applied onsite.
Sephora
Deal: Up to 50 per cent off selected items.
Code: No code required – discount applied onsite.
