2020 MTV VMAs to Host In-Person Ceremony in New York City

The show will go on—with limited or no audience.
During a press conference on Monday, June 29, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced that the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards are officially returning on Sunday, August 30, at the Barclays Center, New York. This marks the first event at the venue since the start at of the COVID-19 crisis.
This year's MTV VMAs will bring together music fans worldwide and pay homage to the "strength, spirit and incredible resilience of NYC and its beloved residents," a press release read.
In regards to following CDC guidelines amid the ongoing global pandemic, the press release read, "the health and safety of artists, fans, industry, staff and partners is of the utmost importance." Further, show producers alongside Barclays Center management have been working closely with local and state officials to implement best practices for everyone involved in the event.
The extensive measures that will be taken include social distancing procedures, meaningful capacity limitations, the virtualization of the 2020 MTV VMAs where possible and limited capacity or no audience.
"We're very excited to once again host this legendary night of music, and are especially proud of the impact it will have on our Brooklyn community through the creation of local jobs," said Oliver Weisberg, CEO of Barclays Center and the Brooklyn Nets. "We deeply appreciate the support and advice of state and local government officials, as well as our internal management and team of medical experts, all of whom have been working hard to ensure the health and safety of everyone involved, and we will continue to closely follow their guidance throughout every step of the planning process with our partners at ViacomCBS."
President of Music, Music Talent, Programming & Events for ViacomCBS Media Networks, Bruce Gilmer, expressed he's "elated to bring the 2020 VMAs back NYC, the cultural mecca of the world where music and entertainment are woven into the DNA."
