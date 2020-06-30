Racial JusticeVanderpump RulesShop E!E! Turns 30

This Summer's Best Beach Cover-Ups

Shop cover-ups from Nordstrom, Revolve and more.
By Carolin Lehmann Jun 30, 2020 12:00 PMTags
FashionLife/StyleShoppingShopDaily DealsShop Fashion
E-comm: Swim Cover-Ups

We love these items, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Whether you catch a chill or are looking for some modesty, beach cover-ups are the way to go. They look cuter than tossing a t-shirt and old pair of shorts over your swimsuit, plus they offer some coverage if you want to grab a bite to eat or head back to your car.

So below, the totally Instagrammable beach cover-ups we're eyeing this summer from Nordstrom, Revolve and more.

read
These Top Green Sunscreens Will Have You Covered All Summer Long

Crochet Swim Cover-Up Dress

We're obsessed with this über-affordable crochet-knit cover-up with a square neckline and lace-up sides. It's super sexy.

$25
Forever21

Camila Coelho Offshore Crop and Midi Skirt

We're obsessed with this matching set that comes with a crochet crop top and midi skirt. Check out the cute ties on the skirt.

$138
(top) Revolve
$175
(skirt) Revolve

Trending Stories

1

Ryan Seacrest Announces Breakup From Shayna Taylor

2

Megan Fox Looks Chic During Date Night With Machine Gun Kelly

3

Carl Reiner, Dick Van Dyke Show Creator, Dead at 98

Eberjey Summer Of Love Sofia Dress

This best-selling long-sleeve dress is super flirty and fun. We love its rose hue and flowy material.

$179
Revolve

Chio Crochet Maxi Dress

How sexy is this low-back maxi dress? We love its crochet fabric with metallic lace trim.

$576
Revolve

Tie Dye Cover Up

Tie-dye is this summer's biggest trend, and this cover-up is totally on point. It's super flowy and comfortable with side slits and a strappy back.

$45
$34
Aerie

Beach Riot Salty Wrap

The tropical palm print on this halter-neck maxi dress emphasizes your pretty, tan shoulders. It's a one-size-fits-all style with a sexy slit and low back.

$105
Revolve

Charo Ruiz Imagen Dress

If you're looking to splurge, you can't beat this stunning cotton dress with sheer lace panels. It has a criss-cross back and we're loving all the attention to detail.

$472
Shopbop

Vera Striped Crochet Cold Shoulder Dress

How special is the crochet lace trim on this cold shoulder dress available in plus sizes? Its stripes are perfect for summer.

$66
$58
Swimsuits For All

Gdkey Chiffon Tassel Swimsuit Cover Up

If you're looking for an affordable option, go for this top-rated Amazon cover-up available in 17 different colors and prints and in both standard and plus sizes. Its tassels are super fun.

$19
Amazon

O'Neill Saltwater Solids Bell Sleeve V-Neck Crochet Detail Cover Up Dress

We're obsessed with the crochet V-neck of this cover-up dress and its boho bell sleeves. It also comes in two other colors.

$64
Dillard's

Asos Design floral postcard print wrap jersey beach cover up

If you're looking for a bargain, don't pass up this colorful wrap cover up. It has a sexy open V back.

$32
$13
Asos

Palm Print Sarong

You can't go wrong with a sarong in a classic palm print. We love the pink and green color combo of this one. You can also style it as a dress and more.

$58
$40
Banana Republic

Surf Gypsy Eyelet Tunic Swim Cover-Up

We love the scalloped trim and lilac hue of this comfy cover-up. It has fun tassel ties too.

$98
Bloomingdale's

Ready for more summer essentials? Check out these pool floats to instantly upgrade your Instagram game and these house dresses that are our new comfy summer uniform.

Trending Stories

1

Ryan Seacrest Announces Breakup From Shayna Taylor

2

Megan Fox Looks Chic During Date Night With Machine Gun Kelly

3

Carl Reiner, Dick Van Dyke Show Creator, Dead at 98

4

Iconic Foods Delivered: Eat Your Way Around the USA at Home!

5

Blast Off With These 25 Facts About Apollo 13