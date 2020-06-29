Kaitlynn Carter Gets Real About Her Very Public Breakup From Miley Cyrus

Kaitlynn Carter is keeping it real.

The 31-year-old star got refreshingly honest about her past relationships, including her whirlwind romance with Miley Cyrus. During a podcast interview on Nick Viall's The Viall Files, Kaitlynn opened up about her and Miley's very public breakup in September 2019.

If anything, The Hills: New Beginnings star explained that experience made her want to keep her personal life more private.

"What I've really realized is now with dating, I'm super private about it. Since last fall, once that whole situation [with Miley] came to a wrap, I was like, 'That's the last time I'm doing a public thing.'"

Kaitlynn said she and the "Mother's Daughter" songstress tried to keep their romance out of the spotlight as much as possible.

"We actually did work pretty hard to keep it as private as we could, but it is what it is. It's so hard to go through a breakup in the public eye, too... It's so rough. But there's also a lot to be gained and learned from that," the reality TV personality expressed.