Dr. 90210 Is Back! Meet the All-Female Doctors In This New First Look

A cut above the rest.

In this first look for the fall return of Dr. 90210, viewers are introduced to the all-female, powerhouse plastic surgeons starring in the revival. As the footage above details, "Beverly Hills is the Mecca of plastic surgery, but only 15 percent of plastic surgeons are women."

Thus, the surgeons—including Dr. Cat Begovic, Dr. Kelly Killeen, Dr. Michelle Lee and Dr. Suzanne Quardt—are essentially rock stars in the medical field.

"Who knows better than a woman what a woman wants to feel like," one patient remarks.

"Absolutely," Dr. Lee responds. Later on, Dr. Lee reveals she specializes in facial plastic surgery.

As for Dr. Killeen, she teases her special relationship with breasts. "Being a female plastic surgeon gives me a special edge," she expresses. "I have a different relationship with boobs than guys do."

Speaking of the female anatomy, Dr. Begovic is the pioneer of "vaginal cosmetic surgery."

Whether it's "the snooter" or "the cooter," Dr. Quardt reveals she tackles it all.