Meet the Cast of Marrying Millions Season 2 and See the Dramatic New Trailer

Exclusive! See the new trailer and meet the cast of Lifetime's Marrying Millions season two.
Marrying MillionsLifetime

Marrying Millions is back. The reality series, which hails from the creators of 90 Day Fiancé, has five new couples joining returning duos Bill and Brianna of Dallas, and Gentille and Brian of Las Vegas for the second season.

In case you weren't tipped off by the show's title, Marrying Millions follows couples who are on opposite sides of the wealth spectrum. One part is incredibly wealthy, the other is, well, not. Each couple faces scrutiny from family and friends who wonder wither it's love or money that are keeping them together.

"Marrying Millions continues to expand our unique relationship content," Gena McCarthy, EVP of unscripted development and programming at Lifetime, said in a statement. "We're excited to introduce five outrageously relatable new couples as they all navigate clashes of class, culture and background in pursuit of love and the American Dream."

See the trailer below.

A catch-up special, Marrying Millions: Couples Journey So Far, will air on Wednesday, July 29 at 10 p.m. on Lifetime. It features a look at what life has been like for Bill and Brianna and Gentille and Brian since season one.

Get acquainted with the new and returning couples below.

Lifetime
Nonie and Reese

Working as a nail tech, Nonie made a name for herself in the London fashion scene, eventually working her way up to launch several international beauty brands. She met, Reese, 17 years her junior, after swiping right on Tinder. The pair have been inseparable ever since, despite being polar opposites. Nonie has a fierce work ethic with homes in New York, London and Seattle. Reese sometimes works as an arborist and lives at a skate house with several buddies.

Lifetime
Gentille and Brian

Gentille, a real estate investor who buys and sells extravagant homes. Brian works construction and lives at home with his parents. Much to Brian's dismay, Gentille called off their engagement at the altar. But he isn't ready to let go yet and hopes the pair can get back together...

Lifetime
Donovan and Dani

They attended the same high school, but they only came together later in life. Donovan now runs a highly successful multi-million dollar real estate company where he employs Dani. With his success, he enjoys spoiling his girlfriend with lavish gifts and trips around the world. But issues are simmering, mainly with Dani resenting being a low-paid employee of her boyfriend.

Lifetime
Kevin and Kattie

Kevin, 30, is a self-made multi-millionaire who first met Kattie, 23, when she traveled to one of Kevin's speaking events in Mexico. Despite his wealth, Kevin is frugal with his money when it comes to spending on his girlfriend. That isn't a trait Kattie's friends love, they don't understand why she is in a relationship with Kevin, despite her assurances that their love is pure.

Lifetime
Rick and Erica

Erica, 23, is a small town girl, while 68-year old Rick lives on his yacht in Miami Beach. Their family and friends haven't gotten over the 45-year age gap, Erica's father particularly. They met over social media. It started with likes and quickly turned into Rick asking Erica to move in with him on his yacht. 

Lifetime
Rodney and Desiry

Multi-millionaire Rodney and Desiry are very into each other—despite living separately on opposite coasts. Rodney made his fortune in the wine industry, Desiry works for a non-profit. The long distance has impacted their relationship, including the fact that they've kept it a secret. 

Lifetime
Bill and Bri

Bill, 61, founded and currently runs a commercial real estate company with investments in the billions. He's twice divorced and met 22-year-old Brianna, 22, at a popular restaurant where she was a hostess. Despite almost 40 years between them, these two are committed to each other. Brianna has become more accustomed to the tribulations of fitting in with Dallas high society, so now Bill must decide whether or not he's finally ready to settle down—again.

Marrying Millions returns Wednesday, August 5 at 10 p.m. on Lifetime.

Following the premiere, a live social after-show with some of the Marrying Millions couples will air on Lifetime's Facebook page, IGTV and YouTube. Glamour's West Coast Editor, Jessica Radloff, will host.

