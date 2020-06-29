Anne Hathaway and Hugh Jackman Have a Virtual Les Misérables Reunion

She continued, "I remember on Les Miz, I feel like that made all of us stand up a little straighter and dig a little deeper. Because I feel like with musical theater, it's so easy to get caught up in the joy of it."
As the pair's discussion continued, Jackman opened up about feeling self-conscious during past shoots. But while working on Les Misérables, the style of their performances in the film helped eliminate any reservations he might have had.
"I remember saying to you on Les Miz, ‘I'm so glad we're doing this live because I hate recording. It's so self-conscious,'" he shared. "You said, ‘You haven't had enough wine.'"
Switching gears, Hathaway and Jackman also swapped their Oscar hosting stories. For The Greatest Showman star, who hosted the 81st annual Oscars back in 2009, he said that despite going into the show with high spirits, he became overcome with nerves when it was time to walk on stage.
"Just before I went on, I went into the vortex 30 seconds before [stage manager] Valdez [Flagg]—he's like, ‘Come and stand here by the curtain a minute, 45 seconds, 30 seconds,'" Jackman recalled. "I just started to go into the abyss of fear. I'm looking out and I can see Meryl Streep. I was looking down like this, and we get to 15 seconds. He goes, ‘Good luck out there. Mr. Jackman, don't forget, there's about a billion people watching.'"
He continued, "It just made me giggle and laugh. If you ever watch me walking on, I'm looking back into the wings laughing. I actually think Valdez saved the show for me. I think I might have gone out shaking."
When it came to Hathaway's 2011 hosting gig with James Franco, she said that she went into the 83rd annual Academy Awards with lot of "optimism."
"I was focusing on the parts of the show that I knew worked," the Modern Love star explained. "You know how sometimes your optimism tips into delusion and you're just like, ‘If I'm just really, really nice to everybody, everything's going to work out.' It did not work in that case, but I'm so happy that 50% of the people on this conversation did a really good job hosting the Oscars."