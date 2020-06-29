Kylie Jenner Says She’s "Cutting Off These Quarantine Pounds" as She Poses in a Bikini

Instagram

We're sure Khloe Kardashian's 36th birthday was filled with tons of delicious temptations. On Sunday, the Kardashian-Jenner bunch came together to ring in the Good American co-founder's b-day, and of course, the celebrations were larger than life.

In her Instagram Stories, Kardashian showed off the yummy treats that she served to guests. On the menu for birthday bash were donuts and cake galore. She also documented her stunning décor, which featured tons of pink balloons and flower arrangements.

When it came to entertainment, the Revenge Body host had an inflatable slide that featured her face on it. She also decorated the event with pillows and cookies that featured her famous face.