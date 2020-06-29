Beyoncé Accepts the 2020 BET Awards' Humanitarian Award From None Other Than Michelle Obama

Related : Beyonce Honored With 2020 BET Humanitarian Award

Who runs the world? Girls. And, who helps the world? Beyoncé!

Tonight, at the 2020 BET Awards, the Grammy-award winning artist was recognized with the show's Humanitarian Award, honoring the star for her many initiatives that help those in need.

The well-deserved award was also perfectly presented by former First Lady Michelle Obama, who herself has built a legacy with her charity work both when she was in the White House and as a co-founder of the Obama Foundation alongside her husband Barack Obama.

Addressing the audience via video, Michelle started off with, "I am here today to talk about the queen. You know the one!"

She continued that, "Ever since she was a little girl in Houston, Beyonce Knowles Carter has been lighting up the stages and gracing the world with her talent with her generosity of spirit, and with her love for her community. You can see it in everything she does, from her music that give voice to black joy and black pain, to her activism that demands justice for black lives."