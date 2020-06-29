WELCOME!

The New E! Online is here
Racial JusticeVanderpump RulesShop E!E! Turns 30Justin Bieber

Carrie Underwood Has the Best Response After Reese Witherspoon is Mistaken for Her

Twinning! Reese Witherspoon shared on Twitter on Sunday that a fan came up to her and confused her for country singer Carrie Underwood.
By Pamela Avila Jun 29, 2020 2:16 AMTags
Reese WitherspoonCarrie UnderwoodCelebritiesEntertainment
Carrie Underwood, Reese WitherspoonPaul Morigi/Getty Images / Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images

Everyone's got a doppelgänger. 

On Sunday, June 28, Reese Witherspoon shared on Twitter that a fan came up to her and confused her for country singer Carrie Underwood

"To the woman in the parking lot who just asked me if I was Carrie Underwood," the Little Fires Everywhere actress wrote on the social media platform. "You officially made my day!"

The "Two Black Cadillacs" singer caught a wind of Witherspoon's tweet and replied to her fellow doppelgänger, writing, "YOUR day?!?!?!?! That lady just made my whole life!"

On top of that, the woman who allegedly mistook Witherspoon for Underwood took to Twitter to share her run-in with the Legally Blonde actress on TikTok

"Okay, so craziest things just happened. I'm with my husband eating at a BBQ place and I swear I see a lady with her husband and kid," TikTok user Noha Hamid said in the video. "I'm like, that looks just like a celebrity and I'm trying to think who... and I'm like, 'Who? Carrie Underwood?'" 

photos
Celebrity Kids Who Became Stunningly Successful

She went on to explain that Witherspoon was wearing a cowboy hat and a mask so she couldn't recognize her fully. 

"So I wait until she goes back to her car so I can ask her, not in front of everyone, to blow her cover," the woman said. "And then she goes, 'Hey, no I'm not Carrie Underwood but have a great day.'"

Related: Reese Witherspoon Explains How She Picks Her Projects

Trending Stories

1

Megan Fox Looks Chic During Date Night With Machine Gun Kelly

2

See How Khloe Kardashian Celebrated Her 36th Birthday

3

Jojo Siwa Says Goodbye to Her Blonde Hair With Major Transformation

But Hamid assumed that perhaps Witherspoon was lying about not being Underwood until she realized that it was indeed the Sweet Home Alabama actor.

She also replied to the actress on Twitter and wrote, "OMGGGG! That was ME. Haha, I swear when I walked away I was like wait, that was totally Reese Witherspoon! I could barley see your face cause the mask and hat but I knew you looked so familiar haha. I LOVE YOU @ReeseW."

Trending Stories

1

See How Khloe Kardashian Celebrated Her 36th Birthday

2

Megan Fox Looks Chic During Date Night With Machine Gun Kelly

3
Update!

2020 BET Awards Winners: The Complete List

4

Shane Dawson Reacts to Renewed Criticism for Past Actions

5

Reese Witherspoon Shares That A Fan Mistook Her for Carrie Underwood