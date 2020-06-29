2020 BET Awards Winners: The Complete List

The night is about to get a lot more exciting.
After all, it's time for the 2020 BET Awards, a star-studded evening celebrating the very best in entertainment. This year, comedian Amanda Seales will take the (virtual) stage as host of the event, which will pay tribute to Kobe Bryant and Little Richard and feature performances by Alicia Keys, Chloe x Halle and Megan Thee Stallion among others. Plus, Beyoncé will be honored with the Humanitarian Award for her decades-long commitment to philanthropy. A lot to celebrate, indeed.
But while there will be festivities and laughs, the show will also shine a light on current events and the worldwide call for social justice. "We would be a ridiculous Black show if we did not honor the Black Lives Matter movement, and if we didn't honor it several times throughout," Seales exclusively told E!'s Erin Lim ahead of the show. "If I'm hosting it, it's going to be Black everything."
To find out which of your favorite stars win big, check out the list below, which will updated throughout the night.
Best Female R&B/Pop Artist
Beyonce
H.E.R.
Jhene Aiko
Kehlani
Lizzo
Summer Walker
Best Male R&B/Pop Artist
Anderson .Paak
Chris Brown
Jacquees
Khalid
The Weeknd
Usher
Best Group
Chloe X Halle
City Girls
EarthGang
Griselda
JackBoys
Migos
Best Collaboration
"No Guidance," Chris Brown featuring Drake
WINNER: "Higher," DJ Khaled featuring Nipsey Hussle and John Legend
"Life is Good," Future featuring Drake
"Slide," H.E.R. featuring YG
"Hot Girl Summer," Megan Thee Stallion featuring Nicki Minaj and Ty Dolla $ign
"On Chill," Wale featuring Jeremih
Best Male Hip Hop Artist
DaBaby
Drake
Future
Lil Baby
Roddy Ricch
Travis Scott
Best Female Hip Hop Artist
Cardi B
Doja Cat
Lizzo
WINNER: Megan Thee Stallion
Nicki Minaj
Saweetie
Video of the Year
"No Guidance," Chris Brown featuring Drake
"Bop," DaBaby
"Higher," DJ Khaled featuring Nipsey Hussle and John Legend
"Say So," Doja Cat
"Hot Girl Summer," Megan Thee Stallion featuring Nicki Minaj and Ty Dolla $ign
"The Box," Roddy Ricch
Video Director of the Year
Benny Boom
Cole Bennett
Dave Meyers
Director X
Eif Rivera
Teyana "Spike Tee" Taylor
Best New Artist
Danileigh
Lil Nas X
Pop Smoke
Roddy Ricch
Summer Walker
YBN Cordae
Album of the Year
Cuz I Luv You, Lizzo
Fever, Megan Thee Stallion
Homecoming: The Live Album, Beyonce
I Used To Know Her, H.E.R.
Kirk, DaBaby
Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial, Roddy Ricch
Dr. Bobby Jones Best Gospel/Inspirational Award
"Alright," Fred Hammond
"I Made It Out," John P. Kee featuring Zacardi Cortez
"Follow God," Kanye West
"All In His Plan," PJ Morton featuring Le'Andria Johnson and Mary Mary
"Victory," The Clark Sisters
Best Actress
Angela Bassett
Cynthia Erivo
Issa Rae
Regina King
Tracee Ellis Ross
Zendaya
Best Actor
Billy Porter
Eddie Murphy
Forest Whitaker
Jamie Foxx
Michael B. Jordan
Omari Hardwick
Youngstars Award
Alex Hibbert
Asante Blackk
Jahi Di'Allo Winston
Marsai Martin
Miles Brown
Storm Reid
Best Movie
Bad Boys For Life
Dolemite Is My Name
Harriet
Homecoming: A Film By Beyonce
Just Mercy
Queen & Slim
Sportswoman of the Year
Ajeé Wilson
Claressa Shields
Coco Gauff
Naomi Osaka
Serena Williams
WINNER: Simone Biles
Sportsman of the Year
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Kawhi Leonard
WINNER: Lebron James
Odell Beckham Jr.
Patrick Mahomes II
Stephen Curry
BET Her Award
"Underdog," Alicia Keys
WINNER: "Brown Skin Girl," Beyonce featuring Blue Ivy Carter, WizKid and SAINt JHN
"Melanin," Ciara featuring Lupita Nyong'o, Ester Dean, City Girls and LaLa
"I Choose," Layton Greene
"Tempo," Lizzo featuring Missy Elliot
"Afeni," Rapsody featuring PJ Morton
Viewer's Choice Award
"No Guidance," Chris Brown featuring Drake
"Bop," DaBaby
"Life is Good," Future featuring Drake
"Hot Girl Summer," Megan Thee Stallion featuring Nicki Minaj
"The Box," Roddy Ricch
"Heartless," The Weeknd
Best International Act
WINNER: Burna Boy
Innoss'B
Sho Madjozi
Dave
Stormzy
Ninho
S.Pri Noir
Viewer's Choice: Best New International Act
Rema
WINNER: Sha Sha
Celeste
Young T & Bugsey
Hatik
Stacy