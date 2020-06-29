WELCOME!

The New E! Online is here
Racial JusticeVanderpump RulesShop E!E! Turns 30Justin Bieber

2020 BET Awards Winners: The Complete List

Find out which stars are bringing home the coveted trophy during the 2020 BET Awards.
By Jamie Blynn Jun 29, 2020 12:07 AMTags
MoviesSportsMusicAwardsBET Awards
Related: "The Rundown": Amanda Seales Dishes on 2020 BET Awards

The night is about to get a lot more exciting.

After all, it's time for the 2020 BET Awards, a star-studded evening celebrating the very best in entertainment. This year, comedian Amanda Seales will take the (virtual) stage as host of the event, which will pay tribute to Kobe Bryant and Little Richard and feature performances by Alicia KeysChloe x Halle and Megan Thee Stallion among others. Plus, Beyoncé will be honored with the Humanitarian Award for her decades-long commitment to philanthropy. A lot to celebrate, indeed.

But while there will be festivities and laughs, the show will also shine a light on current events and the worldwide call for social justice. "We would be a ridiculous Black show if we did not honor the Black Lives Matter movement, and if we didn't honor it several times throughout," Seales exclusively told E!'s Erin Lim ahead of the show. "If I'm hosting it, it's going to be Black everything."

To find out which of your favorite stars win big, check out the list below, which will updated throughout the night.

photos
The Greatest BET Awards Looks of All Time

Best Female R&B/Pop Artist
Beyonce
H.E.R. 
Jhene Aiko
Kehlani
Lizzo
Summer Walker

Best Male R&B/Pop Artist
Anderson .Paak
Chris Brown
Jacquees
Khalid 
The Weeknd
Usher 

Best Group
Chloe X Halle
City Girls
EarthGang
Griselda
JackBoys
Migos

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Best Collaboration
"No Guidance," Chris Brown featuring Drake
WINNER: "Higher," DJ Khaled featuring Nipsey Hussle and John Legend
"Life is Good," Future featuring Drake
"Slide," H.E.R. featuring YG
"Hot Girl Summer," Megan Thee Stallion featuring Nicki Minaj and Ty Dolla $ign
"On Chill," Wale featuring Jeremih 

Best Male Hip Hop Artist
DaBaby
Drake
Future
Lil Baby 
Roddy Ricch
Travis Scott

Best Female Hip Hop Artist 
Cardi B
Doja Cat
Lizzo
WINNER: Megan Thee Stallion
Nicki Minaj
Saweetie

Trending Stories

1

Shane Dawson Reacts to Renewed Criticism for Past Actions

2

Megan Fox Looks Chic During Date Night With Machine Gun Kelly

3

See How Khloe Kardashian Celebrated Her 36th Birthday

Video of the Year
"No Guidance," Chris Brown featuring Drake
"Bop," DaBaby
"Higher," DJ Khaled featuring Nipsey Hussle and John Legend
"Say So," Doja Cat
"Hot Girl Summer," Megan Thee Stallion featuring Nicki Minaj and Ty Dolla $ign
"The Box," Roddy Ricch

Video Director of the Year
Benny Boom
Cole Bennett
Dave Meyers
Director X
Eif Rivera
Teyana "Spike Tee" Taylor

Michael Rozman/Warner Bros

Best New Artist 
Danileigh
Lil Nas X
Pop Smoke
Roddy Ricch
Summer Walker 
YBN Cordae

Album of the Year
Cuz I Luv You, Lizzo
Fever, Megan Thee Stallion
Homecoming: The Live Album, Beyonce
I Used To Know Her, H.E.R.
Kirk, DaBaby
Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial, Roddy Ricch

Dr. Bobby Jones Best Gospel/Inspirational Award
"Alright," Fred Hammond 
"I Made It Out," John P. Kee featuring Zacardi Cortez
"Follow God," Kanye West
"All In His Plan," PJ Morton featuring Le'Andria Johnson and Mary Mary 
"Victory," The Clark Sisters

Courtesy Warner Bros. Pictures

Best Actress
Angela Bassett
Cynthia Erivo
Issa Rae
Regina King
Tracee Ellis Ross
Zendaya 

Best Actor
Billy Porter
Eddie Murphy
Forest Whitaker
Jamie Foxx
Michael B. Jordan
Omari Hardwick  

Youngstars Award
Alex Hibbert
Asante Blackk
Jahi Di'Allo Winston
Marsai Martin
Miles Brown
Storm Reid

Best Movie
Bad Boys For Life
Dolemite Is My Name
Harriet
Homecoming: A Film By Beyonce
Just Mercy
Queen & Slim

Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

Sportswoman of the Year
Ajeé Wilson
Claressa Shields
Coco Gauff
Naomi Osaka
Serena Williams
WINNER: Simone Biles

Sportsman of the Year
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Kawhi Leonard
WINNER: Lebron James
Odell Beckham Jr.
Patrick Mahomes II
Stephen Curry

BET Her Award
"Underdog," Alicia Keys
WINNER: "Brown Skin Girl," Beyonce featuring Blue Ivy Carter, WizKid and SAINt JHN
"Melanin," Ciara featuring Lupita Nyong'o, Ester Dean, City Girls and LaLa
"I Choose," Layton Greene
"Tempo," Lizzo featuring Missy Elliot
"Afeni," Rapsody featuring PJ Morton

Viewer's Choice Award
"No Guidance," Chris Brown featuring Drake
"Bop," DaBaby
"Life is Good," Future featuring Drake
"Hot Girl Summer," Megan Thee Stallion featuring Nicki Minaj
"The Box," Roddy Ricch
"Heartless," The Weeknd

Best International Act
WINNER: Burna Boy
Innoss'B
Sho Madjozi
Dave
Stormzy
Ninho
S.Pri Noir

Viewer's Choice: Best New International Act
Rema
WINNER: Sha Sha
Celeste
Young T & Bugsey
Hatik
Stacy

Trending Stories

1

Shane Dawson Reacts to Renewed Criticism for Past Actions

2

Megan Fox Looks Chic During Date Night With Machine Gun Kelly

3

See How Khloe Kardashian Celebrated Her 36th Birthday

4

Cristiano Ronaldo & Girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez Spend a Day at Sea

5

2020 BET Awards: Amanda Seales Delivers Powerful Opening Monologue