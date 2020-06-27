Jojo Siwa Says Goodbye to Her Blonde Hair and Debuts a Major Transformation

JoJo Siwa is that you?!
The 17-year-old star just kissed her famous blonde hair goodbye and revealed a major makeover on Instagram. On Friday night, the YouTube sensation showed off her hair transformation, in which she revealed her brunette color.
"wait for it.....," she captioned her short video clip.
In the footage, JoJo stepped into frame rocking her famous side ponytail with a massive pink bow accessory. You know, the usual. Soon after, she walked away and left viewers in suspense.
It wasn't long before she entered the room and showed off her new 'do. She revealed her brunette hair and gave it some volume with her loose curls. She still kept her signature style, and parted her hair to the side.
This isn't the first time in recent months the 17-year-old star has switched up her looks. Ahead of her birthday in May, she took down her famous ponytail to let her hair run wild and free. She rocked beachy waves for her special day.
In April, she did the same thing and put her natural curls on full display.
At the time, Jojo asked her nearly 19 million followers what they'd like to see her do in a TikTok video. "Dress normal for a day," one commenter wrote, which the internet sensation obliged.
It didn't take long for the teenager to share her "normal" side and that included not wearing a ponytail.
JoJo's hair transformation comes only a day after she addressed the "awful" blackface allegations made against her.
On Friday (June 26), many online criticized the YouTube star for featuring a young dancer in the "Nonstop" music video. Internet users claimed that the dancer appeared to be wearing brown facial makeup with monkey ears.
The music video, which plays on circus-themes, also showed Jojo performing alongside an array of dancers dressed in different animal costumes. The music video released on June 19.
In response to the backlash, the 17-year-old shared a lengthy statement on Instagram.
"I would like to address the music video that we shot for 'NONSTOP' in February. We're talking about kids dressing up as circus animals! No one in my video is wearing blackface. It's awful that anyone's mind would even go there," her statement read. "Kids dressing in animal costumes, having their faces painted to look like animals, acting the part."
"I've addressed Black Lives Matter issues previously on my social media, I will say it again for the ones in the back, Black Lives Matter, today, tomorrow, yesterday and forever. I'm on the right side of history here. Stop trying to make this about something it isn't," she continued.
Adding, "I love my real fans and am so grateful for their love and support. Instead of trying to drag everyone down, let's be positive and come back like a boomerang."