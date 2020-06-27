Florence Pugh Apologizes for Her Past "Cultural Appropriation" Actions

Florence Pugh is taking a good look in the mirror.

The Little Women actress recently reflected on her past actions with cultural appropriation, and how she's learning from her mistakes.

"Like many, I've read, listened, signed, donated, read again, ssh'd my white fragility and really wanted to trace instances in my life where i have been guilty," she wrote in a lengthy Instagram post. "Whether big actions or small, We HAVE to look at ourselves and see how we were adding to this problem."

The 24-year-old actress shared several instances in which she's been part of the "problem," including when she had styled her hair into cornrows, gotten henna and wore bindis.

"One part I have identified in my own actions is cultural appropriation, which came to my attention when a fan last year pointed out a picture of me I had posted back when I was 17," she shared.