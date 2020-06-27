RichKids of Beverly Hills: Where Are They Now?

Then: Despite starting off his #RichKids of Beverly Hills career in a recurring role, EJ Johnson quickly became a fan favorite and a main cast member by season 2. Born Earvin Johnson III to parents NBA legend Magic Johnson and Earlitha "Cookie" Kelly, the Beverly Hills native rose to socialite status at an early age.
During his time on #RichKids, viewers saw EJ become a leader in the LGBTQ+ community, embark on an impressive weight loss journey and more.
Now: Following his time on #RichKids, EJ landed a spin-off show, titled EJNYC. While the New York City-based series only lasted one season, it was historic in nature. Specifically, EJNYC was one of the first docu-series to have a young LGBTQ+ person of color as its lead.
Not only has EJ grown his platform, but he's used his voice for charitable causes. In 2019, he was honored with the Upstander Award by the HRC Foundation amid his partnership with the True Colors Fund, an organization fighting homelessness among the LGBTQ+ youth.