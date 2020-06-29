This $28 Breezy Boho Maxi Dress Has 745 Five-Star Amazon Reviews

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
If you're looking for a new favorite summer dress, look no further. Reviewers are raving about the billowy Yesno maxi dresses on Amazon made of a breathable cotton for summer. They're casual, comfortable and great for lounging around if you're not feeling sweatpants.
Shop these tiered dresses below and learn more about why they're so loved by reviewers.
Yesno Casual Loose Bohemian Floral Print Maxi Dress
These spaghetti strap maxi dresses come in a whopping 38 different prints. Note that busty babes may want to size up. Prices vary from $27 to $32 depending on which print you pick.
"For me, this is the perfect dress for hot weather, for lounging at the house, watering outside and I am sure it will look adorable in cooler weather with a cardigan or jacket. I am buying my second one now," raves on reviewer.
"These dresses allow air flow all over my body keeping me cool and comfortable," shares another satisfied shopper. "They are also beautiful and I have received many compliments. I plan to order many more to take me through the summer. They can be both casual and dressy. Absolutely love them."
And another frugal fashionista sums it up: "The fabric is a very lightweight, woven cotton which is nice and breathable for hot summers. The loose swing style of the dress means there is nothing tight or binding anywhere, making them the most comfortable dresses I've ever owned."
—Originally published Jun 29, 2020, at 7:00 a.m. PT