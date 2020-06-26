Taylor Swift Condemns 2020 Census for "Erasure of Transgender and Nonbinary People"

Referencing the June 15th Supreme Court ruling, Swift noted, "We had a really good step forward recently with the Supreme Court ruling based on discrimination, based on sex, but we still have so far to go in terms of equality and protections for LGBTQ people and people in the trans community."
She added, "The Equality Act has still not been passed and that needs to happen."
As the star continued, she raised the topic of the 2020 Census. "I got my Census the other day and there were two choices for gender. There was male and female and that erasure was so upsetting to me, the erasure of transgender and nonbinary people," she said during her message. "When you don't collect information on a group of people, that means that you have every excuse in the world not to support them. When you don't collect data on a community, that's a really, really brutal way of dismissing them."
As a result, she encouraged fans to vote to combat discrimination. "Obviously, we all need to exercise our right to vote this year. We need to check out our absentee ballot policy in our states and we need to make sure that we elect people who care about all communities."
"I love you guys so much," Swift concluded her impassioned remarks, "and I hope you have an amazing rest of Pride Month and continue fighting the good fight."