Margot Robbie to Star in Female-Led Pirates of the Caribbean Movie

Yo ho, Yo ho, it's a pirates life for Margot Robbie!

E! News has learned that the two-time Oscar nominee will star in a new, female-led Pirates of the Caribbean movie. The project, which is being scribed by Birds of Prey screenwriter Christina Hodson, is still in early development.

Margot's Pirates film is separate from the blockbuster franchise's previously announced sixth installment. Additionally, it's said that this spinoff will introduce an entirely new storyline and of characters. (Sorry, Captain Jack Sparrow!)