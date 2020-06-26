Wynonna Earp Season 4 Gets July 2020 Premiere Date—See the New Trailer

You put up billboards. You fought for the show. And now, the moment you've been waiting for is finally here: Wynonna Earp season four has a premiere date.

The People's Choice Award-winning series will return with new episodes on Sunday, July 26 at 10 p.m. on Syfy.

Due to the forced production break caused by the coronavirus pandemic, the first six episodes of the season will wrap up with a midseason finale on Sunday, August 30. Production on the final six episodes of the fourth season is slated to resume later in the summer of 2020 in Calgary.