Every Time Lord Scott Disick Proved He Was Royalty on Keeping Up With the Kardashians

This June, E! turns 30! To celebrate we're looking back at the most monumental moments in pop culture.

A wise man once said, "Whether it's Lord Disick, Sir Disick, Count Disick—becoming royal is really going to get the respect that I deserve...I need to be walking around like royalty."

Who's the wise man, you ask? The one and only Scott Disick, otherwise known as Lord Disick.

During a 2012 episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians titled, "The Royal Treatment," Scott took a trip to London and realized that he was born to be a Lord. So, as one does, Scott discovered how to buy royal title thanks to a quick Google search and went through with a ceremony to officially be dubbed Lord Disick.

"I'm feeling royal," Scott said during the KUWTK episode. "This whole being knighted ceremony to becoming a Lord is pretty amazing. I don't really know what's going on. I'm loving it. This is fantastic."