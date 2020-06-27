Celebrate the Last 30 Years of TV With These History-Making Moments

This June, E! turns 30! To celebrate we're looking back at the most monumental moments in pop culture.

Television, you've come a long way.

Over the last 30 years of TV (1990-until today), which E! has been covering since our debut 30 years ago, there has been no shortage of monumental shifts and history-making moments in programming, especially on broadcast TV. From shows like Scandal and Ellen breaking new ground to reality shows like Real Housewives and Survivor redefining the genre, we've witnessed some huge moments over the last 30 years. But there's still quite a way to go in some respects.

Just look at the cancellation of The Beauty and the Baker. When ABC pulled the plug on the show, it ended the only show on broadcast TV with a primarily Latinx cast.