Billie Lourd Is Engaged to Boyfriend Austen Rydell

Congratulations are in order for Billie Lourd!

The 27-year-old actress is engaged. Her fiancé, Austen Rydell, announced the happy news via Instagram on Thursday.

"She said YES!!," the 28-year-old actor wrote alongside videos and photos of the couple. "(Actually she said 'Duhhh') But I guess that's even better than yes?!?"

The Booksmart star and her main man reconnected in 2017 after taking a bit of a break. They took a trip to Norway later that year and saw the Northern Lights on the one-year anniversary of the death of her mother Carrie Fisher.

"My momby had an otherworldly obsession with the Northern Lights, but I never got to see them with her," Lourd wrote on Instagram at the time. "We journeyed to northern Norway to see if we might 'see the heavens lift up her dark skirts and flash her dazzling privates across [our] unworthy irises.' And she did. I love you times infinity."