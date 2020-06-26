Shop Star Spangled Americana Style for the Fourth of July

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
The Fourth of July is right around the corner, but don't worry because there's still time to order a festive star-spangled outfit. We've found the cutest, most comfortable Americana gear from tanks to shoes in red, white and blue.
Shop these finds from Nordstrom, Urban Outfitters and more below for the perfect Instagram pic on Independence Day.
North Star Tank
This white tank with blue stars just needs a red accessory for the perfect outfit. The distressed details add to the casual vibe.
American Flag Graphic Jean Jacket
If you catch a chill, pop on this classic jean jacket with an American flag graphic on the back. It comes in standard, tall and petite sizes.
Firework Mini Dress
We love the subtle red, white and blue stripes on this mini dress.
Full Tilt Crop T
You can't go wrong with a classic USA T-shirt. This cotton one has a cropped fit and casual rolled hemline.
Roxy Avila Beach Stripe Sleeveless Midi Dress
How cute is this red, white and blue midi dress? You'll be super comfortable in it all day long.
Mai Tai Maxi Dress
We're obsessed with the tie-dye feel of this red, white and blue maxi dress.
Mid-Rise Distressed Americana-Pocket Boyfriend Jean Cut-Off Shorts
Act quick because these cut-off shorts with Americana-inspired pocket bags are selling out fast. They're distressed and have a mid-rise fit.
Amor Crop Tank in Navy
If you don't want to go too literal with the theme, pick up this feminine crop tank in a navy blue and pair it with white and red accessories. It's available in standard and plus sizes.
High-Waisted Americana Cut-Off Jean Shorts
These high-waisted shorts have an Americana-inspired stars and stripes wash and special front pockets that hold you in for a slimming effect. Buy them in standard and plus sizes.
Fila Sport Three-Pack Ruffle Scrunchies
You absolutely can't go wrong by tossing your hair up with these red, white and blue scrunchies.
Converse Women's Chuck Taylor All Star Ox Casual Sneakers from Finish Line in Optic White
Classic Chuck Taylors are the perfect all-American shoe, especially when they come in red, white and blue.
Levi’s 501 High-Waisted Denim Short in Luxor Heat
Levi's shorts are American as it gets and this classic blue pair goes perfect with red and white accessories.