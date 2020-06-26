WELCOME!

Shop Star Spangled Americana Style for the Fourth of July

Check out the perfect red, white and blue looks from Nordstrom, Urban Outfitters and more.
By Carolin Lehmann Jun 26, 2020 2:01 PMTags
E-Comm: Red White & Blue Star Spangled StyleE! Illustration

The Fourth of July is right around the corner, but don't worry because there's still time to order a festive star-spangled outfit. We've found the cutest, most comfortable Americana gear from tanks to shoes in red, white and blue.

Shop these finds from Nordstrom, Urban Outfitters and more below for the perfect Instagram pic on Independence Day.

North Star Tank

This white tank with blue stars just needs a red accessory for the perfect outfit. The distressed details add to the casual vibe.

$40
Amaryllis Apparel

American Flag Graphic Jean Jacket

If you catch a chill, pop on this classic jean jacket with an American flag graphic on the back. It comes in standard, tall and petite sizes.

$45
Old Navy

Firework Mini Dress

We love the subtle red, white and blue stripes on this mini dress.

$40
Amaryllis Apparel

Full Tilt Crop T

You can't go wrong with a classic USA T-shirt. This cotton one has a cropped fit and casual rolled hemline.

$20
Tilly's

Roxy Avila Beach Stripe Sleeveless Midi Dress

How cute is this red, white and blue midi dress? You'll be super comfortable in it all day long.

$50
Nordstrom

Mai Tai Maxi Dress

We're obsessed with the tie-dye feel of this red, white and blue maxi dress.

$40
Amaryllis Apparel

Mid-Rise Distressed Americana-Pocket Boyfriend Jean Cut-Off Shorts

Act quick because these cut-off shorts with Americana-inspired pocket bags are selling out fast. They're distressed and have a mid-rise fit.

$30
$25
Old Navy

Amor Crop Tank in Navy

If you don't want to go too literal with the theme, pick up this feminine crop tank in a navy blue and pair it with white and red accessories. It's available in standard and plus sizes.

$35
Amaryllis Apparel

High-Waisted Americana Cut-Off Jean Shorts

These high-waisted shorts have an Americana-inspired stars and stripes wash and special front pockets that hold you in for a slimming effect. Buy them in standard and plus sizes.

$30
$25
Old Navy

Fila Sport Three-Pack Ruffle Scrunchies

You absolutely can't go wrong by tossing your hair up with these red, white and blue scrunchies

$14
$7
Kohl's

Converse Women's Chuck Taylor All Star Ox Casual Sneakers from Finish Line in Optic White

Classic Chuck Taylors are the perfect all-American shoe, especially when they come in red, white and blue.

$50
Macy's

Levi’s 501 High-Waisted Denim Short in Luxor Heat

Levi's shorts are American as it gets and this classic blue pair goes perfect with red and white accessories.

$69
Urban Outfitters

Up next, make a splash in Khloe Kardashian's new Good American swimwear and check out these best water bottles.

