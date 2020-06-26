What's On This Week In Australia: 8 Events to Add to Your Calendar

Girl Boss Night: The Biggest Mistake You've Ever Made

What: Ever look back on that ONE mistake that you've ever made and always regret it? Join Girl Boss Night and their panel's first virtual event as they touch on the topic: The biggest mistake you've ever made, and how it lifted rather than defeated you. Sharing their stories, lessons learnt and giving advices on creating good from the ugly and bad, it is one event definitely not to be missed!

When: 24th June, 6:00PM – 8:00PM AEST

Where: Share your own story here.

Stoned Crystals Styling Live

What: Known for their healing, vibrational benefits, crystals are a great way to add a powerful yet decorative addition to your home. "Crystals not only look beautiful when styled but also offer us a natural centrepiece to any space that promotes balance and calm," says founder Ashley Bellino. Join Stoned Crystals on their Instagram Live shows, where you can learn how to style crystals using a range of platters, crystals, candles and more!

When: 28th June, 12:00PM – 3:00PM AEST

Where: Get styling via their Instagram.

Crockd's At-Home DIY Clay Kit

What: Trying to find new ways to spice up your relationship? Invite your partner over and get down and dirty with… Crockd's At-Home DIY Clay Kit. With a Crockd kit, you can learn ceramics while you cry, laugh, and even end up making some questionable collectables.

Where: Get Crockd up now via their website.