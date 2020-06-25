Mindy Kaling Rings in a ''Very Special'' Birthday With New Photo of Daughter Katherine

Mindy Kaling is feeling the love on her 41st birthday.

One day after the actress celebrated her special day on Wednesday, June 24, Mindy shared a rare snapshot into life at home with her daughter, 2-year-old Katherine Kaling.

"A very special birthday morning breakfast," she captioned and Instagram photo of the mother-daughter duo holding hands as they walked outside to enjoy the day together.

Since giving birth to Katherine, who she oh-so sweetly calls Kit, in Dec. 2017, Mindy has shared only a small handful of photos of her daughter. She explained her decision to privately parent in a 2019 interview with Glamour, sharing, "It's really essential to my life that there be something not everybody knows about. That's a boundary, but it's a very small boundary. Everything else I really don't have any issue sharing."