Make a Splash in Good American's New Swim Collection

If you're making your socially distant, fun-in-the-sun Fourth of July plans and you're stumped on what to wear, fret not. Good American just launched their first ever swim collection to help you greet the holiday in style!

And in true Good American fashion, their swim collection stays true to the brand's mission of empowering women to celebrate their bodies with confidence, with every piece designed for women of multiple shapes and sizes. Everything was designed with fit and style in mind, from their mix and match bikinis to their one-pieces to their poolside cover-ups. The silhouettes are comfy, with hidden details like tummy-tuck features, customized adjustability and supportive wide straps... but the style is sexy, ensuring you get the best of both worlds!

Available now in the brand's custom inclusive sizing of 0 to 8 and XS to 5XL, Good American Swim includes 30 styles ranging in price from $29 to $139. Shop our favorites below!