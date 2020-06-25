Elizabeth Banks Cast as Ms. Frizzle in The Magic School Bus in Live Action Film

Related : Elizabeth Banks Honored at Crystal + Lucy Awards

The Magic School Bus film has found its Ms. Frizzle.

On Thursday, news broke that Elizabeth Banks will be playing the famous character in the live action film adaption of The Magic School Bus. Inspired by the beloved book and ‘90s Scholastic Entertainment series, the Pitch Perfect star will portray the quirky science teacher, who sets out on out-of-this-world adventures with her third grade students during their field trips in their yellow school bus.

"We are delighted to bring to life the iconic Ms. Frizzle and her zest for knowledge and adventure in a fresh new way that inspires the next generation of kids to explore science and supports the dedicated teachers who help make science real and accessible for young learners every day," producer Iole Lucchese said, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Ms. Frizzle was famously voiced by Lily Tomlin during the animated series' run from 1994 to 1997.