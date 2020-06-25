WELCOME!

Brave New World First Look: See Exclusive Cast Pics & Watch the Official Trailer!

See Demi Moore, Alden Ehrenreich and other stars before the series premieres on Peacock next month
By Brett Malec Jun 25, 2020 5:00 PMTags
Brave New World, PeacockPeacock

What a world?

E! News is exclusively revealing stunning new cast images from the Peacock original series Brave New World, which premieres July 15 when NBCUniversal's streaming service launches nationwide.

Based on Aldous Huxley's groundbreaking novel of the same name, the show imagines a utopian society called New London that has achieved peace and stability through the prohibition of monogamy, privacy, money, family and history itself.

When Bernard Marx (Harry Lloyd) and Lenina Crowne (Jessica Brown Findlay) leave New London and embark on a vacation to the Savage Lands, they become embroiled in a violent rebellion. Bernard and Lenina are rescued by John the Savage (Alden Ehrenreich), who escapes with them back to New London. John's arrival in the New World soon threatens to disrupt the utopian harmony.

photos
Brave New World Cast Photos

In the just-released trailer below, fans get a sneak peek of the sci-fi series as John quickly realizes life in New London might not be as "perfect" as they seem.

"You just need to embrace this place and let it be wonderful," John is told. "All you have to do is connect."

"If you're not happy, you're nothing at all," the trailer concludes.

Brave New World also stars Demi Moore as John's mother, who urges her son to find a better life in New London in the clip above.

Watch the trailer above for a preview and scroll through our photo gallery below to see all of our exclusive cast images before Brave New World's premiere next month!

Peacock launches Wednesday, July 15!

(E! and Peacock are both part of the NBCUniversal family)

Peacock
Alden Ehrenreich

as John, a subversive outsider who threatens to disrupt the stability of New London's utopian society.

Peacock
Hannah John-Kamen

as Wilhelmina 'Helm' Watson, a hedonistic artist and New London's premier maker of Feelies.

Peacock
Demi Moore

as Linda, John's brash, hard-living mother.

Peacock
Joseph Morgan

as CJack60, an Epsilon relegated to physical, tedious jobs, who is deeply impacted after witnessing a horrifying incident.

Peacock
Nina Sosanya

as Mustafa Mond, a World Controller who is responsible for maintaining New London's social structure and utopian promise.

Peacock
Jessica Brown Findlay

as Lenina Crowne, a Beta Plus Hatchery worker, who has begun to question her position within the strict social strata of the New World.

Peacock
Sen Mitsuji

as Henry Foster, an Alpha Plus in every way, who works alongside Bernard as a counselor at The Bureau of Stability.

Peacock
Lara Peake

as Madysun

Peacock
Kylie Bunbury

as Frannie. Frannie is Lenina's best friend, a Beta Plus who embraces her conditioning and New London's social order.

Peacock
Harry Lloyd

as Bernard Marx, an Alpha Plus who works as a counselor for The Bureau of Stability, administering Soma to the citizens of New London.

Peacock
Joseph Morgan

as CJack60, an Epsilon relegated to physical, tedious jobs, who is deeply impacted after witnessing a horrifying incident.

