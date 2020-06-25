WELCOME!

The New E! Online is here
Racial JusticeVanderpump RulesShop E!E! Turns 30CFDA Awards
Exclusive

Meet 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way Season 2 Couple Tim and Melyza

Exclusive: 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way introduces the final couple of season two, Tim and Melyza.
By Chris Harnick Jun 25, 2020 6:00 PMTags
TVReality TVEntertainment90 Day Fiancé

You haven't met all of the 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way season two couples—until now.

Tim, a 34-year-old from Texas, met Melyza, a 29-year-old from Colombia, while out on the town in college. "Melyza is absolutely gorgeous," Tim says in the exclusive sneak peek above. "Her legs just go on for days. She's got a really nice butt. I feel like I'm getting a little hot."

After he introduced himself to her, they hit it off right away, despite other men trying to get her attention. "I'm just incredibly goofy, but I think it's those qualities that eventually won her over," he says.

photos
90 Day Fiancé Couples: Who's Still Together?

At the time, she was in the country working as an au pair, but she moved from Iowa to Boston within a week of them meeting. They decided to embark on a long-distance relationship. "It was about a year later that Melyza went back to Colombia to finish her studies," he explains.

"Ultimately, you start wanting to plan and have a real future with somebody, the distance is just a wall that is impossible to get past," Tim says.

The distance isn't the only thing they have to get over. After Melyza returned to Colombia, the plan was for her to move to Texas and be with Tim, but he did something to lose her trust. So, to prove his love for her, he is preparing to move to Colombia. Melyza's mother isn't Tim's biggest fan after he broke Melyza's trust, so he has a lot to prove.

Get reacquainted with the other 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way season two couples below.

Trending Stories

1

Dixie Chicks Reveal Group Name Change

2
Exclusive

Inside Brody Jenner's New Romance With Louis Tomlinson's Ex-Girlfriend

3

Rob Kardashian Shares a Rare Photo of His Adorable Daughter Dream

TLC
Tim and Melyza

Tim, 34 from Dallas, Texas, met Melyza, a 29-year-old from Colombia, while out at a bar. They hit it off right away while Melyza was working as an au pair in the United States. She planned to move to Texas after dating long distance, but Tim did something to lose Melyza's trust, so to prove his love for her, Tim is moving to Colombia.

TLC
Kenneth and Armando

Kenneth, a 57-year-old from St. Petersburg, Florida, met Armando, a 31-year-old from Mexico, through a gay father support group. After realizing their bond was too strong to deny, Kenneth decided to leave everything behind to be with Armando and his daughter in Mexico. But Armando's family is not accepting of his sexuality and they do not know about his relationship.

TLC
Ariela and Biniyam

Ariela, a 28-year-old from Princeton, New Jersey, is a recent divorcee who had no plans to fall in love again. Then on a trip around the world, she met Biniyam, a 29-year-old from Ethiopia. She stayed with him for months and found out she was pregnant. She decided to return to Ethiopia so Biniyam could be there, but the living conditions and healthcare system where Ariela will give birth and live with her new family have her and her family nervous for the big move.

TLC
Jenny and Sumit

They're back! After the drama around Sumit keeping his arranged marriage a secret from Jenny in season one, Jenny, 61, left India and returned to her family in the United States. Now, she's ready to move back to be with Sumit, 32, who is promising to never lie to her again. Sumit plans to divorce his wife, so now Jenny is heading back to India with hope.

TLC
Brittany and Yazan

Brittany, 26, hails from Palm Beach, Florida and is preparing to move across the world to Jordan for Yazan, 24. The two met through a video chat set up by Yazan's sister and felt it was love at first sight. Now, the two must overcome their cultural differences—Yazan is a devout Muslim and Brittany has no plans to convert to Islam—to live happily ever after together. Will Brittany's free spirit rub Yazan's conservative family the wrong way? Plus, Brittany is keeping a secret that could ruin everything.

TLC
Deavan and Jihoon

Viewers met Deavan, 23 and Jihoon, 29, in the first season of The Other Way. Now she's ready to fully make the move to South Korea with her two kids, but upon arrival, it's evident the two have many obstacles to overcome, including the language barrier.

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way airs Mondays, 9 p.m. on TLC.

Trending Stories

1

Dixie Chicks Reveal Group Name Change

2
Exclusive

Inside Brody Jenner's New Romance With Louis Tomlinson's Ex-Girlfriend

3

Rob Kardashian Shares a Rare Photo of His Adorable Daughter Dream

4

Get Ready: Baby Shark Is Coming to TV as Animated Series

5

Activist Oluwatoyin Salau Death Investigation: Man Allegedly Confesses