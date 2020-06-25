Paul Rudd Jokes His Manhood Is "Even Bigger" Than His Paycheck

Paul Rudd and Chris Evans virtually assembled for a new episode of Variety's Actors on Actors issue. During their video chat, the Marvel stars talked about everything from Avengers to Rudd's manhood.

The latter topic came up after the Captain America celeb asked the Scott Lang actor about the "future plan" of Ant-Man and if there's going to be a third movie.

"Well yeah, we've—that's the idea," Rudd said. "I mean, I don't know what I'm supposed to say, what I'm not supposed to say. But with this quarantine, who even knows anything anymore."

After Evans asked if there were plans to shoot a movie anytime soon, Rudd said he's "not going to be able to say anything." So, the 39-year-old celebrity asked him something else.

"I might as well ask you what your paychecks are," Evans said. "I don't know. Paul, what's your penis size?"

This time, the 51-year-old star had an answer.

"It's even bigger than my paycheck," Rudd replied. "Put in your own Ant-Man joke there."