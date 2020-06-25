Beyoncé to Receive the Humanitarian Award at 2020 BET Awards

Beyoncé is set to receive a major honor at the 2020 BET Awards.

It has been announced that the superstar singer with be honored with the Humanitarian Award at the June 28 ceremony for her years of philanthropy work. As fans will know, Bey has created and supported many initiatives over the years in order to give back and help those in need. It was just days ago that the artist released her new song "Black Parade," which helped to support Black-owned businesses.

"Happy Juneteenth. Being Black is your activism. Black excellence is a form of protest. Black joy is your right," Beyoncé wrote in a message on her website on Juneteenth. "'Black Parade' benefits BeyGOOD's Black Business Impact Fund, administered by the National Urban League, to support Black-owned small businesses in need."

Bey is up for several awards at this weekend's BET Awards, including the BET Her Award. In that category, Beyoncé received a nomination for "Brown Skin Girl," which features daughter Blue Ivy Carter, as well as WizKid and SAINt JHN.