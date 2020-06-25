Tiffany Haddish Recalls Losing a "Bit of My Soul" After Police Cadet Assaulted Her at 17

Tiffany Haddish opened up about her past interactions with police and how they continue to affect her to this day.

On the podcast, Hustling With Vivica A. Fox, the comedian recalled being raped by a police cadet when she was 17-years-old. Haddish didn't share the details of her assault, nor has she ever publicly identified the individual by name.

However, she said that after her assault she dated men in law enforcement in the hopes of getting "revenge." The Girls Trip star explained, "I dated a police officer, a judge, a lawyer. I dated several different kinds of dudes, thinking, ‘Oh if I date them, they'll love me and they'l try to help me with my crusade of getting justice for my family and myself.' But they was like, ‘nah.'"

Haddish said that after it happened "nobody really helped" her get the justice she wanted. Instead, she was left feeling like she "lost this little bit of [her] soul."