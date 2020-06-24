Kristen Bell Steps Down From Biracial Central Park Role

Just a couple of hours after Jenny Slate announced her exit from Big Mouth, Kristen Bell is stepping down from Central Park.

Bell voiced a biracial character named Molly in the Apple TV+ comedy's first season, but will no longer be playing her according to a statement from the show's creative team and from Bell herself.

"This is a time to acknowledge our acts of complicity," she wrote on Instagram, alongside an image of the statement put out by the creative team. "Here is one of mine. Playing the character of Molly on Central Park shows a lack of awareness of my pervasive privilege. Casting a mixed race character with a white atress undermines the specificity of the mixed race and Black American experience. It was wrong and we, on the Central Park team, are pledging to make it right."

"I am happy to relinquish this role to someone who can give a much more accurate portrayal and I will commit to learning, growing, and doing my part for equality and inclusion," she concluded.