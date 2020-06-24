The 13 Best Sandals for Summer We Love

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
It's sandals season, so freshen up your collection with some new pairs for 2020. Trends we've noticed this summer include snakeskin print, block heels and slides.
Below, shop these trends and more at a variety of price points. We've found the cutest pairs of sandals at your favorite stores like Nordstrom, H&M and more! There's no such thing as having too many pairs of shoes, after all.
Adora Sandals in Black Suede Kidskin
If you're getting all dressed up, opt for sandals with a comfortable block heel. We love the girly bow on this suede slingback pair.
Dolce Vita Zayla Block Heel Sandal
The natural wood heel of these sandals paired with a gray snakeskin is the perfect combo. Talk about summer-ready.
Asos Design Havana Barely There Block Heeled Sandals
The simplicity of these heels is super sexy. We're loving the delicate ankle strap.
Sam Edelman Gala Two Strap Slide Sandal
You can't go wrong with a pair of simple slides. You'll be wearing them all summer long. These have a comfy cushioned footbed.
Loeffler Randall Camellia Knot Sandals
You'll make a splash while out at night in these shimmery sandals. We love their feminine bow detail.
Dolce Vita Isala 3 Croc Textured Slide Sandal
How cool is the iridescence on these toe-ring slides? Plus, the square shape of the toe adds some edge.
Carrie Forbes Ayoub Mule
These woven mules scream summer. We suggest pairing them with a sundress or white pants.
Minda Embroidered Ankle-Tie Sandals
These eco-friendly sandals are handcrafted by artisans in Morocco. They come in a pretty rattan pouch that can be reused throughout the summer.
Matiko Melanie Heels
Add a pop of color with these suede block heels. They're also available in two other hues.
Cult Gaia Jila Flower Heel Sandal
Add a touch of high-fashion to your outfit with these unique flower heel sandals. They'll have everyone talking.
Black Mules
You can't go wrong with a simple black pair of mules. These are super affordable and easy to slip on.
Beek Finch Sandal
These snakeskin leather sandals are easy for daily wear and have a unique asymmetrical cut.
Yippy Slide Sandal
We love the big buckle on these slide sandals in a neutral hue. They have the perfect heel height and are also available in three other colorways.