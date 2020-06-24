Tom Sandoval Breaks Silence on Vanderpump Rules Firings

Related : Stassi Schroeder & Kristen Doute Fired From "Vanderpump Rules"

Tom Sandoval is the latest Bravo star to react to the recent Vanderpump Rules firings.

The bartender turned reality star visited his hometown of St. Louis this week to help bring awareness and support to local bars struggling in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. While giving back, Sandoval broke his silence on longtime co-stars Stassi Schroeder and Kristen Doute's firings from VPR following Faith Stowers' claims the two once called the police on her.

"It's crazy, it definitely changes things and honestly we're just going to have to wait and see what happens," Sandoval told KMOV4 reporter Alyssa Toomey.

Bravo announced that Schroeder, Doute and their co-stars Max Boyens and Brett Caprioni would not be returning to Vanderpump Rules earlier this month after Stowers shared her story on an Instagram live. Boyens and Caprioni both also issued public apologies earlier this year after past insensitive tweets from each of them resurfaced.