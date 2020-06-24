Lauren Bushnell Pens Tearful Tribute to Chris Lane as She Opens Up About Starting a Family

Related : Newlyweds Lauren Bushnell & Chris Lane Reveal Wedding Secrets

Lauren Bushnell is sharing a personal message on family life.

The former Bachelor star took to Instagram on Wednesday to pay tribute to her husband, Chris Lane. In her message, Lauren shared an update with fans on starting a family with the "Big Big Plans" singer.

"Husband appreciation post. We got engaged about a year ago and y'all, I don't know what I did to deserve this man," Lauren began. "About to get personal but I am very excited to start a family and get asked when we are having kids ALL the time but it just hasn't happened yet."

The 30-year-old star continued, "When I was talking about it with Chris he said 'well, have you prayed about it?' I said 'well, yes' and he responded 'Have you really prayed hard about it. If that's what we really want, pray, and know it will happen in God's time if it's what He wants for us!! I'll pray with you!'"