Swap Out Your Sweats for These Soft and Breezy Summer Pants

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
It can be tempting to wear sloppy sweatpants every day of the week, but why not swap them out for a less unsightly yet just as comfortable alternative? Enter the lightweight summer pant. Ranging from harem pants to linen joggers, these bottoms will have everyone fooled.
So below, shop the lightweight summer pants that will replace your sweats this year from Anthropologie, Alo and more.
Frederica Cargo Harem Pants
You can wear these loose-fitting pants to work while remaining comfy as can be. They also come in a botanical print.
Axis Pant
Your favorite yoga-wear brand also has a harem pant option with a waistband that you can wear up high or rolled down. They have a breathable mesh detail to keep you cool during workouts.
Cabo Linen Wide Leg Pant
These breezy linen pants are available in standard, tall and petite sizes and in a variety of shades. It doesn't get comfier.
Onzie Divine Pants
We love the stand-out drawstring on these super-soft pants.
Studio Wide Leg Pant
These lightweight pants can be worn to yoga or as loungewear. It doesn't get comfier.
Studio Jogger
Your yoga practice needs these soft joggers available in black and gray. They're also available in tall and petite lengths.
Straight Linen-Blend Pants
These 100% linen pants are a feel-good purchase thanks to their environmentally friendly construction. They're the perfect go-to summer pant, available in a range of hues.
Tencel Paperbag Jogger
Tencel is a lightweight and eco-friendly fabric you can feel good about wearing. We love the flattering yet comfortable fit of these paperbag joggers. They definitely don't look sloppy.
Spiritual Gangster Harem Pants
These super-soft gray pants are easy to pull off thanks to their simple design.
Caslon Linen Jogger Pants
If you want to wear sweatpants but not look like a slob, these linen joggers are a great bet. They're available in petite and standard sizes in several colors.
Plus Size Paperbag Mia Pants
How comfy do these paper-bag waist pants available in plus sizes look? We love this summery green hue, but they're also available in a classic black.
Mid-Rise Wide-Leg Linen-Blend Pull-On Pants
If you're looking for a great deal, snatch up these linen-blend pants available in standard, tall and petite sizes. There are several colors and prints to pick from.
Looking for more loungewear? This is the best tie-dye loungewear and these house dresses are our new comfy summer uniform.