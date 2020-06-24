Billy Porter, Christopher Meloni and More Do Their Rendition of The Twilight Zone Introduction

You know it well, but you haven't seen and heard The Twilight Zone opening monologue like this before.

In the exclusive video above, stars of The Twilight Zone season two give their rendition of the opening salvo: "You're traveling through another dimension, a dimension not only of sight and sound but of mind. It is the middle ground between light and shadow, between science and superstition, and it lies between the pit of one's fears and the summit of one's knowledge. You are now traveling through a dimension of imagination. You just crossed over... into the Twilight Zone."