Jonathan Van Ness Says J.K Rowling’s Gender "Fears" Are "Rooted in White Supremacy"

Jonathan Van Ness is weighing in.

During his virtual visit to Watch What Happens Live, the Queer Eye star shared his opinions on J.K. Rowling's controversial tweets, calling her statements, in which she shared her disapproval of the phrase "people who menstruate," "transphobic" and "problematic."

"J.K. Rowling's tweets were, and are, problematic," he told host Andy Cohen. "J.K. Rowling has come out, like, many times siding on a side of oppressing a trans person and siding with the idea of, you know, oppressing trans folks and basically just questioning the validity of trans people's gender identities."

"Her idea of gender and her fears around the idea of gender are really rooted in white supremacy and they have been for a really long time," Van Ness continued. "And, because her feminism is not intersectional, meaning that if you're a trans woman, she does not believe you deserve the same rights and protections that a cisgender woman does."