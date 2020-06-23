Ron Jeremy Charged With Sexually Assaulting Four Women

Ron Jeremy has been charged with sexually assaulting four women.
Los Angeles County District Attorney Jackie Lacy announced Tuesday, June 23, that Jeremy is accused of forcibly raping three women and sexually assaulting another in separate incidents between 2014 and 2019.
According to a press release, the 64-year-old adult film star, whose real name is Ronald Jeremy Hyatt, has been charged with "three counts, each of forcible rape and forcible penetration by a foreign object, and one count each of forcible oral copulation and sexual battery."
The sexual assault incidents allegedly occurred in 2014, 2017 and 2019.
Jeremy is accused of forcibly raping a 25-year-old woman at a home in West Hollywood in May 2014. Additionally, prosecutors allege he sexually assaulted two other women, who were ages 33 and 46, on separate occasions at a bar in West Hollywood in 2017.
Jeremy has also been accused of forcibly raping a 30-year-old woman at the same West Hollywood bar in July 2019.
His arraignment is scheduled for Tuesday afternoon at the Foltz Criminal Justice Center in Los Angeles. Per the release, prosecutors are recommending bail at $6.6 million. If convicted, Jeremy faces a possible maximum sentence of 90 years to life in state prison.
At this time, Jeremy's case remains under investigation by the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.
Dante Rusciolelli, owner of Golden Artists Entertainment, shared a statement with E! News regarding Jeremy's charges.
"We are announcing today that we are dropping Ron Jeremy as one of our 80 management clients. When Rolling Stone charged Ron with being in the #MeToo movement in 2017, he showed us proof against all of the allegations. At the time, the police and District Attorneys backed Ron up. He had never spent a day in court or in jail. Rolling Stone was given proof of his innocence and still printed the story anyway," Rusciolelli's statement read.
He added, "However, today the District Attorney in Los Angeles is bringing charges of sexual misconduct against him, and we were not given any proof of his innocence at this time. We hope that these allegations against him are not true, but if they are, we hope that he is prosecuted."
In 2017, Rolling Stone reported that Jeremy had been accused of sexual misconduct and sexual assault by more than a dozen women. The publication noted that "a handful of these allegations have previously surfaced in the media," with some dating back to 1997.
Jeremy denied the allegations and issued a statement to Rolling Stone at the time.
"These allegations are pure lies or buyer's remorse," Jeremy told the outlet in an emailed statement back in 2017. "I have never and would never rape anyone. All serious allegations have been investigated by police and dismissed by judges, as have most of the accusations of 'groping.' I have never been charged nor spent one day in court for any of this."
E! News has reached out to Jeremy's team for comment and has yet to get a response.