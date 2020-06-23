Need a New Water Bottle? These Are the Best

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Don't be a camel: Buy one of the reusable water bottles below for a more eco-friendly approach to hydration. Whether you're looking to shell out or save, you'll love these bottles from Hydro Flask, Nalgene and more.
It's National Hydration Day after all, June 23. Women should aim to drink 11.5 cups of water per day according to the Mayo Clinic, while men should go for 15.5, so get the ball rolling by buying a water bottle that you like sipping from.
Stay Hot Keep Cold Bottle in Carnelian Quartz
This stainless steel bottle in a cheerful hue keeps your drinks cold for 24 hours and hot for nine. It has a double walled construction which prevents condensation to keep your hands dry.
Lund London Water Bottle
We love the geometric design of this cool water bottle. It has a vacuum-sealed screw-top lid and insulated construction to keep its contents cold for 24 hours and hot for 12. It's also available in white, if you prefer.
Larq Self Cleaning Water Bottle in Monaco Blue
If you're looking to invest, you can't beat this water bottle that actually cleans itself. It activates a purifying UV light every two hours that neutralizes up to 99.9% of harmful or odor-causing germs and comes in several different colors.
Welly Water Bottle in Lilac
This pretty stainless steel bottle has a filter meant for infusing your water with tea or fresh fruits. Pick from three different colors.
Porter Terrazzo Bottle
If you're obsessed with terrazzo like we are, don't pass up this pretty glass water bottle. It's wrapped in protective terrazzo-print silicone and is meant for cold drinks.
Drink More Water Bottle
Drink two of these bottles a day for optimal hydration. It's easy to keep track of how much you drink thanks to the time reminders on this bottle.
Printed Glass Water Bottle
Check out the pretty botanical print on this glass water bottle. Plus, it has a loop strap for easy carrying.
Hydro Flask Standard Mouth Water Bottle in Fog
You can't go wrong with a much-beloved Hydro Flask, available in a wide range of colors and sizes. These bottles are known for keeping cold drinks cold and hot beverages hot.
S'well Purple Garnet Water Bottle
The hue of this water bottle is inspired by garnet gemstones. It keeps your drinks cold for up to 24 hours and hot for up to 12.
Brita Premium Filtering Water Bottle in Night Sky
If you want your bottle to filter water for you, opt for this Brita option. That way you never have to worry about filling it back up with tap water when you're on the go.
Nalgene Tritan Wide Mouth BPA-Free Water Bottle in Eggplant
Make a statement with this new Nalgene shade inspired by the '90s. These water bottles have been around for ages and get the job done in a snap.
Corkcicle Stainless Steel Canteen
How special is the iridescent sheen of this canteen? It's functional too, keeping drinks cold for up to 25 hours and hot up to 12.
BPA-free
Glass And Bamboo Water Bottle
We love the natural look of this botanical print glass water bottle with a bamboo lid.