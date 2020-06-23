Little Rascals Star Bug Hall Arrested After Allegedly Inhaling Air Duster

Brandon "Bug" Hall-Barnett found himself in a legal situation this past weekend.

E! News can confirm the Little Rascals star was arrested near a Weatherford, Texas hotel after police responded to a call for a status check and a possible overdose poisoning.

According to the Weatherford Police Department's report obtained by E! News, Brandon was placed under arrest for possession for use to inhale or ingest a volatile chemical.

He was transported to Parker County Jail where he was booked for procedure. Brandon's rep had no comment on the arrest when contacted by E! News Tuesday morning.

Weatherford Police also told TMZ that when they arrived at Brandon's location, they asked if he was inhaling from air duster cans. Police told the outlet he admitted to inhaling from the cans.

According to TMZ, who first reported the story, it was Brandon's family members who requested the police check on him.